Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce $375.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.40 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. 877,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $757.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

