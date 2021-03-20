Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 877,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,338. The company has a market capitalization of $757.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $47,228,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $22,106,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $14,905,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 560.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 913,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 775,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $12,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

