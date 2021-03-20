Starbase Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,373.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 562.4% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $902,923.98 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.93 or 0.00642180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024646 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033833 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

