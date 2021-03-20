Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 537.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 391,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.65% of Sterling Construction worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

