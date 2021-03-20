Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce sales of $132.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.97 million. Stratasys reported sales of $132.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $557.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 2,245,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

