Strategic Equity Management Buys Shares of 7,264 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Apple comprises 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.