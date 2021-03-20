Strategic Equity Management Buys Shares of 7,264 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Apple comprises 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.