TD Securities Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to $7.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRZBF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.