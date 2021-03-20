Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.