TENT Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $507,854.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00455044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00140987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00662481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00075556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,670,140 coins and its circulating supply is 33,593,048 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.