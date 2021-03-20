The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus Sells 4,342 Shares

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MCS opened at $22.45 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.