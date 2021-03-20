TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Receives C$3.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,340,017.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky bought 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

