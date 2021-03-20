Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.11 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $171.31 or 0.00294369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00452424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00141464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00665819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,654 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

