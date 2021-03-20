Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $345.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 365,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,738. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

