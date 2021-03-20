TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TRSWF opened at $15.39 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

