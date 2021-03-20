TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.81. 841,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 757,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,075 shares of company stock worth $6,890,880. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit