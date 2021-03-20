TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.81. 841,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 757,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,075 shares of company stock worth $6,890,880. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

