TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

