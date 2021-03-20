Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.28

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 79694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $638.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

