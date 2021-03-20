Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Cap of $18.06 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $125,932.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,620.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.88 or 0.03095976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.71 or 0.00344102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.65 or 0.00929107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00397240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00355008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00264495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021236 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

