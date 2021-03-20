Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.