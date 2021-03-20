United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney Buys 6,700 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Insurance alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Insurance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.