Urus (URUS) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $665,621.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $14.12 or 0.00024007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00455016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00141115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00683683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

