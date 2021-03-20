Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 25th

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $86.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.