Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 25th

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $86.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Dividend History for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit