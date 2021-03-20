Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

