Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,132 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

