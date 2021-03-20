VideoCoin (VID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $64.51 million and $2.23 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

