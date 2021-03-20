Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Down 8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 587,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 649,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

