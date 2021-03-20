Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

