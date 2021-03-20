Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Sells $21,878,976.69 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Valkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $6,777,331.26.

On Friday, March 12th, Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $5,398,617.18.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

