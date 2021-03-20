Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director E. John Rice, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WD opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

