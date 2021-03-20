Waltonchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.99 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $112.72 million and $22.99 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002662 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.84 or 0.03132470 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

