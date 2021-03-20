Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

