Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

