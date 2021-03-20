Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 28,869 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

MGU stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

