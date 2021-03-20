Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 129,888 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

