Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 275,898 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

