Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 127,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.