Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $8.19 million and $47,779.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

