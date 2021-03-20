WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.61 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

