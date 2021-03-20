Xensor (XSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.09 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Xensor Profile

XSR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

