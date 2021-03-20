Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce sales of $806.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.88. 6,379,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,951. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

