Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

