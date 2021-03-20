Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,679. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Apache by 374.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Apache by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

