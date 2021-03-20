Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $300.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.16 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $79.02. 922,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,563. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit