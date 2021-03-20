Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $300.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.16 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $79.02. 922,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,563. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

