Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $505.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the highest is $505.05 million. Dropbox reported sales of $455.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 6,948,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,158. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

