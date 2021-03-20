Zacks: Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $337.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.40 million and the highest is $338.30 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $320.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.50. 2,978,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 283.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

