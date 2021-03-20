Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. 2,684,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,556. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.