Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.33. 4,088,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,985 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

