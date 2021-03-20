Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 128.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 1,524,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.