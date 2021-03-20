Zacks: Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 338,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,740. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

