Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several research firms have commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,819. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

